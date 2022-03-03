What’s the deal with those gold metal wine glasses on ‘Love is Blind’?

You'll find these in nearly every scene of the Netflix dating show "Love Is Blind." No, we're not referring to swoons or second-guesses. We're talking about the gold wine glasses which the cast members tote around as they embark on finding love both in and out of the show's pods.

After making their debut in the first season of "Love Is Blind," the series' signature opaque metallic glasses played yet another starring role in season two, coming in both stemmed and stemless varieties.

A few examples? Deepti Vempati held the gold glass in one hand while stroking a white wedding dress. Mallory Zapata clutched her glass while having a deep talk with Sal Perez about her past connection with Jarrette Jones (and later, in a symmetrical twist, Sal and Jarrette held a similar while talking about Mallory). And if glasses were being clinked in celebration, chances are, they were gold.

They may make an appearance during the forthcoming reunion, too, as audiences learn which of the newlyweds from the finale actually stayed wed.

When asked to explain the abundance of gold goblets, "Love Is Blind" creator Chris Coelen chalked it up to aesthetic preference.

"I don’t know. It’s something I like. When you turn on the show, you know it’s our show. It’s a very authentic, really true following of these people’s journeys, but I like the fact that we have this sort of connective tissue with that in a really light way, it’s fun," Coelen said.

However, there may be a simple explanation for the glasses, beyond how they look. It likely comes down to continuity. Since the glasses are opaque, the show's editors can splice together scenes without worrying about how much liquid is left in the cup.

The glasses appeared during the couple’s family visits, a clue that Netflix production had a hand in set design. "Love Is Blind" convinces audiences it’s possible to fall in love, sight unseen. But the notion of all of the cast member’s families owned gold goblets in their cabinets is a stretch — one that viewers took note of.

Given their practical function, the glasses weren't always used for alcoholic beverages. The cast would also drink water, coffee and tea from the cups, too, per an interview with E! News.

After being the prized accessories for two seasons (and potentially more), the gold glasses have become a something of a mascot for "Love Is Blind." In fact, the women of "Love Is Blind" season two plan to get matching tattoos of the cups to commemorate their experience on the show.

"We’ve been through so much," Deepti told E! News. "And we would always put all of our drinks in the gold goblets. It’s just a symbolic thing for us."