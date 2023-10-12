Hugh Jackman's throwback pic at around age 17 shows why he was born to play Wolverine

Hugh Jackman is celebrating his 55th birthday by sharing an adorable throwback photo of himself as a teen on Instagram.

The “X-Men” franchise star looks as though he's channeling his future Wolverine character in the pic, which shows him baring his teeth as if he's about to growl.

"I was maybe 17. I was the assistant (to the assistant) of the footy team," Jackman wrote in his caption Oct. 12. He added the hashtag #throwbackthursday.

Fans noted Jackman's convincing snarl in the comments of his post.

"You had the Wolverine in you before you became one," wrote one.

"When he didn’t have the claws yet," added another.

Jackman shared another throwback photo last year just a day after his 54th birthday while encouraging others who are "getting up there in years" to do the same.

The "Logan" star wrote in his caption at the time, "For those getting up there in years, a suggestion. The day after your birthday — post a #throwback photo to remind yourself of yesteryear. It will (not so) secretly make you feel better."

Jackman's birthday throwback this year comes nearly a month after he and wife Deborra-lee Jackman announced they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the couple said in a statement on Sept. 15.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness," the statement added, along with a request for privacy.

Jackman has still had some moments in the spotlight since the couple made their announcement.

Jackman was one of Taylor Swift's guests on Oct. 1 when she attended her second Kansas City Chiefs game to watch rumored beau Travis Kelce in action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The "Anti-Hero" singer brought along an entourage of pals that included Jackman; his fellow Marvel star Ryan Reynolds; Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively; and former "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, who announced in September that she and husband Joe Jonas are divorcing.