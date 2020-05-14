Hoda and Jenna mesmerized by fiery gospel version of 'The Golden Girls' theme

Sign up for our newsletter

As if we needed another reason to love “The Golden Girls.”

On Thursday’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager had some fun discussing a viral TikTok video in which a man lip-syncs a gospel version of the classic sitcom’s equally classic theme song.

Hoda was so smitten with it, in fact, she posted it on her Instagram page.

“I watched it a thousand times,” she said.

The audio was taken from an old clip of another social media user, who goes by Finally Aaron, putting on his own gospel take of the song.

“That was so good,” Jenna said after seeing a clip of Finally Aaron’s spirited performance.

“If you want to feel good, ‘The Golden Girls’ is where you should turn,” she added.

“That was brilliant,” Hoda said.

Jenna then turned the conversation to that all-important subject which we have all no doubt pondered at one time or another.

“If you were a ‘Golden Girl,’ I think you’d be Sophia,” she told Hoda. “She was the matriarch, kind of the boss baby.”

“The oldest, littlest one,” Hoda joked.

“I think I would be Blanche,” Jenna said.

“Would you?” Hoda asked skeptically.

“I don’t know. That’s what I think now. I can’t really remember,” Jenna responded.

Ah, that kind of lack of certainty makes is wonder if she would be better suited to be a Rose or a Dorothy.