12 celebrities you may have forgotten guest-starred on 'The Golden Girls'

"The Golden Girls" featured numerous celebrity cameos — and one was none other than "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" director Quentin Tarantino.

Fans were reminded of the appearance during his visit to "The Tonight Show" Wednesday, when Tarantino explained to Jimmy Fallon that his earnings from the NBC sitcom helped fund his first film, "Reservoir Dogs."

The following familiar faces all joined the beloved Miami foursome over the show’s seven seasons. How many do you remember?

Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino can be seen in the back row of Elvis impersonators in this image from the 1988 episode "Sophia's Wedding." NBC

When Sophia weds Max Weinstock, the widower of an old friend, Rose mixes up the guest list and accidentally sends invitations to the 10 Elvis impersonators she and Blanche planned to invite to their chapter meeting of the Elvis Presley fan club — if you look closely, you can spot the “Pulp Fiction” filmmaker as one of them (season four, episode six).

George Clooney

George Clooney played an undercover officer in the 1987 episode "To Catch a Neighbor." NBC

The A-lister — whose other TV credits from the era include “The Facts of Life” and “Roseanne” — appeared as an undercover detective who stays at the ladies’ house while investigating their neighbors for dealing in stolen gems (season two, episode 24).

Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds arrived to pick up Sophia at the end of the 1986 episode "Ladies of the Evening." ABC via Getty Images

Blanche is elated when she wins three tickets to a movie premiere and party hosted by the movie star, but she, Rose and Dorothy miss out on their big night when a misunderstanding lands them in jail. However, Sophia — excluded from the girls' original plans — goes in their place and winds up scoring a lunch date with Reynolds himself (season two, episode two).

Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez was a student Dorothy tutored in the 1987 episode "Dorothy's Prized Pupil." NBC via Getty Images

Before the days of Bayside High, the dimpled “Saved by the Bell” star played Mario Sanchez, a student of Dorothy's who faces deportation after he pens a prize-winning story that draws attention to the fact that he’s not a U.S. citizen (season two, episode 21).

Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek played himself in the 1992 episode "Questions and Answers." NBC via Getty Images

When “Jeopardy” tryouts are held in Miami, Dorothy dreams she’s a contestant — prompting an appearance from the mustachioed game-show host himself (season seven, episode 16).

Mickey Rooney

Mickey Rooney tried to woo Sophia in the 1988 episode "Larceny and Old Lace." ABC via Getty Images

Rooney had a charming turn as Rocco, a suitor who tries to impress Sophia by pretending to be a former gangster (season three, episode 21).

Bob Hope

Bob Hope made an appearance in the 1989 episode "You Gotta Have Hope." ABC via Getty Images

The girls struggle to book talent for a charity fundraiser and scoff at Rose’s insistence that Hope — who she’s convinced is her biological father — will emcee the event. But to everyone’s surprise, the Hollywood legend shows up to save the day after all (season four, episode 17).

Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke dated Dorothy in the 1989 episode "Love Under the Big Top." ABC via Getty Images

Dorothy is happily dating one of Miami’s top lawyers (Van Dyke) … until he announces he's giving up his legal career to be a full-time circus clown (season five, episode five).

Jerry Orbach

Jerry Orbach romanced Dorothy in the 1990 episode "Cheaters." ABC via Getty Images

The “Law & Order” star played Glenn O’Brien, a formerly married man who had an affair with Dorothy four years earlier and wants to rekindle the flame after splitting from his wife (season five, episode 22).

Sonny Bono

Sonny Bono played himself in the 1990 episode "Mrs. George Devereaux." ABC via Getty Images

Bono, playing himself, tries to woo Dorothy in a dream sequence that also sees Blanche reuniting with her late husband, George (season six, episode nine).

Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds nearly moved in with the girls in the 1991 episode "There Goes the Bride." ABC via Getty Images

Reynolds joined the girls as Truby, a prospective roommate set to move in when Dorothy remarries her “yutz” of an ex-husband, Stan — but Dorothy calls off the nuptials after Stan presents her with a pre-nup, leaving Truby to find another home (season six, episode 17).

Leslie Nielsen

Leslie Nielsen married Dorothy in the 1992 series finale, "One Flew Out of the Cuckoo's Nest." NBC via Getty Images

In the series’ unforgettable two-part finale, Dorothy ties the knot with Blanche’s Uncle Lucas (Nielsen) and ultimately moves out of the foursome’s house to live with him in Atlanta (season seven, episode 23).