Hoda Kotb shares an update about her wedding plans: 'We're figuring it out'

Like a lot of couples who got engaged before the coronavirus outbreak, TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, aren't exactly sure what's happening with their wedding plans.

"We're figuring it out," Hoda, 55, told Jenna Bush Hager during the fourth hour of TODAY on Tuesday.

"I think it's one of those things that you spend a lot of time planning it and putting money down on venues — I'm imagining everybody's been doing that. June is, like, the wedding month," she said.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has caused many brides-to-be to delay their big day.

"I actually know Kathie Lee (Gifford)'s daughter (Cassidy Gifford) had to postpone hers. She sent out a save the date and then she sent a wedding invite, and then she just sent an email saying actually it's going to have to be delayed until the fall," said Hoda, adding, "I think a lot of people are finding themselves in that position. ... I think it's tough emotionally, financially, everything."

Hoda, who'd planned to tie the knot with Joel in a beach wedding, revealed to People last month that the couple would likely postpone their nuptials.

"We are literally about to push the button on the save the dates just because ... we kind of have our reservations, we know what we want to do, but who’s to know if it’s going to need to be delayed? So Joel and I have been discussing it," shared Hoda.

But, she said, postponing their wedding was "small potatoes" compared to what others have been going through. "My friend was telling me that she was at a Zoom funeral the other day, and I almost died inside. I was like, ‘Oh, my God,'" said Hoda.

"So if you’re planning a celebration, and you’re wondering when it should be, just be lucky you have a celebration to plan," she added.

Besides, Hoda "already feel(s) married” to Joel, with whom she shares two daughters, Haley Joy, 3, and Hope Catherine, 1. Saying "I do" at this point is just a "formality," she said.

Hoda and Joel, 62, began dating in 2013 after meeting at a Wall Street event. As TODAY viewers know, Joel popped the question to Hoda during their vacation to Mexico last November.

"We ended up having a little dinner on the beach," Hoda told viewers at the time. "And he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?'"

"I was totally shocked,'' she added. "He had a good poker face."