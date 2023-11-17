Harry Styles' mom slams critics of his shaved head in Instagram post

Harry Styles' mom is hitting back at haters who are taking aim at her son's new look.

Following news of the "Same As It Was" singer's fresh buzz cut, in which he ditched his iconic curly locks, Styles' mom Anne Twist took to Instagram with a pointed message.

"When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut. Sorry but I don’t get it," she wrote, adding the shrugging emoji and the hashtag #TPWK, which stands for treat people with kindness.

Twist included a portrait shot of Styles rocking the new haircut, as well as some facial stubble and a mustache. She also included a couple headlines that take a negative spin on the change.

On Nov. 15, Styles' beauty brand, Pleasing, dropped the unexpected hairstyle on Instagram amid his new fragrance line reveal.

“Our Founder, Harry Styles, toasts the launch of Pleasing Fragrance with friends in London. November, 2023,” the caption of the photo reads.

While some reacted with pure shock and others couldn't get enough of the big shave, several immediately gave negative feedback in the post's comment section.

“I will never recover from this,” wrote one.

“A part of me loves it, a part of me is crying on my bedroom floor,” another wrote.

One commenter prompted over 21,000 likes, writing, "Use this as a grieving button for his curls. -------->" referring to the heart-shaped like button.

The announcement of Styles' buzz cut came shortly after Complex reported that the 29-year-old was spotted in Las Vegas with what appeared to be a shaved head. Earlier this month, fans went crazy when another photo of Styles’ new cut went viral online.

This isn't the first time Styles has made headlines for his hair, though. The "Late Night Talking" performer was deemed a teen heartthrob with his messy bowl cut in his initial years with One Direction.

In subsequent years, Styles' curls continued to grow past his shoulders until he debuted a fierce cut in 2017, which some fans felt was James Bond-inspired. Since then, Styles has experimented with similar dos, including a more effortless and laid back coiffed look when he starred in "Don't Worry Darling."

Here's a look back at some of Styles' most iconic hairdos.