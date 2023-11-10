Harry Styles debuted a shaved head and fans are losing their minds

The internet is talking about Harry Styles' hair yet again after the star was photographed with a supposed new buzz cut.

According to Complex, the 29-year old musician who recently ended his two-year long tour, was spotted in Las Vegas with what seemed to be a shaved head.

Another photo of Styles' new cut went viral on Nov. 9 causing fans to freak-out online. But this is not the first time the star has made headlines with a new hairstyle.

Throughout the years, the pop super star has had a very public hair evolution, making news with his shocking new cuts every year.

Here's a timeline of when the star created a stir online with his new look.

2012: The 1D classic look

Harry Styles from One Direction visits ET Canada studios on March 26, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. George Pimentel / WireImage

Two years after competing on the "X Factor," the then 17-year-old boy band superstar sported his signature One Direction shag.

Also dubbed his "Lego hair," Style sported this classic messy bowl cut for the first few years of his music career. The band would later drop their second studio album, "Take Me Home," in November.

2014: The fedora hat

Singer Harry Styles of One Direction attends the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Steve Granitz / WireImage

In 2014, the "Fine Line" singer was pictured wearing a new fedora hat while on the AMAs red carpet with his fellow band mates. Styles began to grow his hair long, and his Mick Jagger inspired hairdo had fans screaming during the band's "Where We Are" world tour.

"You grew your hair long / You got new icons." Taylor Swift in her 2023 Hit,"Now That We Don't Talk"

2015: The Fabio look

Harry Styles of One Direction arrives at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Styles' hair only got longer, which helped to solidify his status as a pop superstar. His long locks also marked a new era for the band as a foursome, following Zayn Malik's exit after five years together according to TODAY.

"You got that long hair, slicked back, white T-shirt" TAYLOR SWIFT IN HER 2014 HIT,"Style"

2017: The "Dunkirk" debut

Harry Styles arriving at the "Dunkirk" World Premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on July 13, 2017 in London, England. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The "Harry's House" sensation teased a new hair cut on Instagram in May 2016, which caused some fans to mourn the loss of his flowing locks. But their laminations were cut short when Styles later unveiled a new, refined, James Bond inspired hairdo at the 2017 world premiere of "Dunkirk," which marked his first starring role in a movie.

Fans had plenty to say about Styles new cut. One fan addressed his new cut on Twitter, formerly known as X, writing, "Looks good short or long. It's not the hair but the person behind the hair."

Another fan wrote, "dunkirk 2017 would have been a major flop if not for harry styles joining the cast and bravely getting a haircut."

One user, who referred to themselves as the "CEO of all Harry Styles' haircuts," said that "Dunkirk Harry/2017 Harry just hits d i f f e r e n t."

2017: The lone artist

Singer Harry Styles performs live on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on May 9, 2017 in New York City. Matthew Eisman / FilmMagic

2017 was a big year for the "Sign of the Times" singer because it also marked his first year as a solo artist. The global superstar sported a straight and refined pompadour, minus his signature waves, while debuting his solo music live to screaming fans for the first time on "TODAY."

2019: The mushroom cut

Harry Styles arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

A year later, Styles had regrown his luscious locks, to chop it all off again.

In 2019, the singer sent fans into a frenzy when he donned a mushroom cut that featured his famous strands in a close cut fringe. While on a trip to Italy, the musician was captured debuting the new hairdo on Instagram in a picture with a fan's parent.

Fans had a big response to the singer's surprise fringe cut. One posted their stunned reaction on X, writing, "I'M SORRY BUT WTF HAS HARRY STYLES JUST DONE TO HIS HAIR!"

Another addressed some of the criticism Styles received from his new hairdo, defending the star by writing, "some people really unstanned harry styles because of his hair??? his HAIR???? why are y’all like this lmao."

However, one X user called Styles new look their "favourite harry styles hair style."

2020: The "Dunkirk" Harry returns

Harry Styles performs on February 26, 2020 in NYC. JNI/Star Max / GC Images

Styles' fans went into shock after the singer was spotted sporting a similar look to the hairstyle he had during his "Dunkirk" debut. The icon's signature curls were on full display, with a little extra length, while he performed in NYC at the "TODAY" Show.

Once again, fans had plenty to say about Styles' new sleek look. One fan on X wrote, “this is dunkirk harry but UPGRADED bc of the curls in top...im living.”

Another fan, who had captured a shot with him a few months before his performance on the show, noted that Styles' new hairstyle had started a "whole entire new era."

Meanwhile, on fan poked fun at Styles' hair evolution, writing on X that "in one week we've got frat boy harry, prince harry, and now dunkirk harry. HE CUT HIS HAIR."

2021: The "My Policeman" pompadour

Harry Styles seen on the film set for 'My Policeman' on May 14, 2021 in Brighton, England. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Styles was captured sporting a gelled up pompadour in 2021 on the set of "My Policeman," where he played Tom Burgess, a troubled police officer struggling to come to terms with his sexuality in 1957, a time when homosexuality was illegal in his town.

The film was first announced in 2020, and was later released in 2022, but not before his 50s style hairdo made major headlines again, according to GQ.

2022: The "Don't Worry Darling" hairdo

Harry Styles attends the photocall for "Don't Worry Darling" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 5, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

The "Love on Tour" vocalist was photographed sporting a more effortless and laid back coiffed look for his lead role in "Don't Worry Darling", which debuted in 2022.

According to Variety, the star's hair posed a problem on the set while filming. The idea was to give Harry's hair an oily, stringy appearance. However both Jaime Leigh McIntosh, the hair department head, and Heba Thorisdottir, the makeup head, couldn't remove the volume in Styles' course hair despite flat-ironing it numerous times.

2023: The stubbled sensation

Harry Styles attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Harry stole the show at the 65th annual Grammy Awards pairing a Gucci tinsel jumpsuit with a neatly trimmed coif. His single curl falls perfectly against his forehead paying homage to former bandmate, Zayn Malik, who made headlines in 2014 after his signature single strand went viral at the AMAs, according to Buzzfeed.

Aside from his fashion forward look, Styles took home the Grammy Award for album of the year, becoming the second male British solo artist to win since George Michael, who won in 1989 for his album, "Faith."