Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and baby Rani grace People's 2020 'Beautiful' cover

Three generations of one of Hollywood’s most iconic families grace the 2020 cover of People’s “Beautiful” issue: Goldie Hawn, her daughter, Kate Hudson, and Hudson’s youngest child, Rani Rose.

They posed for the cover back in February before the coronavirus pandemic forced the country into quarantine, but speaking to People in April, Hudson said she was using her time in isolation to think.

“It’s definitely an interesting time for reflecting on what is truly important,” she told People from her home in Los Angeles. She lives with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, daughter Rani and her older two sons, Ryder, 16 and Bing, 8, from previous relationships.

The “Almost Famous” actress said her mother was the person who inspired her confidence.

“My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own,” Hudson said. “Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani…going, ‘I hope I give her that kind of confidence,’ you know?”

She added that her mom has often given her good advice.

Hudson and Hawn attend the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards together in 2015. Rune Hellestad / Corbis via Getty Images

“Mom always said to me, ‘Don’t you ever let a man dim your light,'” she recalled. “So I’ve never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together. That is what Mom gave to me.”

Hawn, 74, is quarantining with her partner of 37 years, Kurt Russell, 69. She said she is getting through the crisis with meditation as well as focusing on “nurturing, loving, kindness for all in my heart and staying safe inside.”

Hawn is a self-proclaimed “proud” mom when it comes to her superstar daughter. In a heartfelt post on Hudson’s birthday on Sunday, she gushed excitedly about her daughter’s success.

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson at the premiere of "Snatched" on May 10, 2017 in Los Angeles. David Crotty / Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

"Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson!!! I love you deeply and can’t imagine my life without you. You entered this world wide eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I’m so proud!" Hawn wrote in the caption.

Hudson was previously on the cover of the "Beautiful" issue in 2008. Last year's issue featured actress Jennifer Garner.

People’s 30th anniversary “Beautiful” issue will be on newsstands nationwide Friday.