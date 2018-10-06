Kate Hudson reveals sweet 1st photo of newborn daughter Rani Rose

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Kate Hudson has shared her first ever photo of her newborn baby girl, and she is too perfect for words.

The actress officially became a mom of three on Tuesday when she gave birth to daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, her first child with her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa.

“Our little rosebud,” the 39-year-old star captioned a photo of her peanut. Rani naps peacefully in the snap, swaddled up in a blanket and bow-embellished hat.

Hudson announced Rani’s arrival on Instagram earlier this week with two simple words: "She's here." She also revealed the meaning behind Rani's name in the slideshow post.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” Hudson wrote. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor."

Rani Rose joins a family of loving parents, Hudson and Fujikawa, and two big brothers, Ryder and Bingham.

Hudson shares Ryder, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 7, with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy.

Fujikawa and Hudson have been dating since 2017, although they’ve known each other since 2003, and are overjoyed to welcome Fujiwama’s first-born together.

According to Hudson’s birth announcement, the cute clan is totally in love with its latest addition.

“Everyone is doing well and happy as can be,” Hudson wrote. “Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”