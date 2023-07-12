Commenters who dislike Gabrielle Union’s bikini photos should expect to see them for a very, very long time.

The 50-year-old “Perfect Find” actor recently appeared on the “Who What Wear” podcast and spoke with editor Jasmine Fox-Suliaman about her career and maturing outlook on the world. In addition to sharing her take on the strengths that can occur when we set boundaries, the actor revealed that she doesn’t feel restricted by the opinions of others when it comes to what she puts on social media.

“Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still, like, wearing bikinis?’” Union recalled during the podcast about an exchange online.

“I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just bikinis. They are thongs. And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket. I don’t know, that might just be for you, for that one commenter ... this is for you b****, and it’s just gonna be like me in a thong like a** up in the casket.”

During the podcast, Union shared more than just her perspective on wearing thongs in your 50s. The actor underlined the worth of women who have reached mid-life and emphasized their validation.

“(When you’re) 35, they start treating you like you’ve got osteoporosis. You start becoming invisible, and it’s a weird, empty feeling to feel like you’re disappearing in front of your own eyes,” Union remarked. “You start taking on the same attitude as society that believes that you lack value.”

“I don’t want anyone else to feel that invisibility and that sense of worthlessness because the only people that we need to validate us is us,” she added. “And sometimes, the more that you validate your damn self, the more people are like, ‘Yeah.’”

With the summer in full swing, Union’s Instagram page has no shortage of swimsuit pics.

The actor recently shared photos of herself while on a trip to Lake Siwa in Egypt soaking in the sun and salt water while in her thong bikini.

“The best never ending journey #Siwa #SaltLakesOfSiwa #egypt,” she captioned the post.

Union isn't just spreading the word about enjoying life at every age on podcasts.

She appears in the Netflix romantic comedy feature "The Perfect Find," which started streaming on June 14, which follows a 40-year-old woman's journey of making a career comeback, all while falling in love with a younger man.