Who is Fantasia Barrino’s husband? All about Kendall Taylor 

Fantasia Barrino was nominated for a Golden Globe in the best actress category for her role in "The Color Purple." Her husband, Kendall Taylor, was the person who told her the good news.

“The first thing I do in the morning is call my husband — I remember picking up the phone, and he was screaming,” the 39-year-old "American Idol" winner told Deadline.

“That’s when he told me I had been nominated for a Golden Globe, and I started crying. This has been a long time coming for me," she continued.

Taylor has shown support for his wife's recent film, writing in an October 2023 Instagram post, “I’m thankful People will Finally get to witness one of your greatest bodies of work," prior to its release.

He continued, “I’m thrilled that God will soon speak directly through your gift of Music. But above all, I’m Honored that I am able to experience the beautiful Process of your Evolution Black Queen!”

Here’s everything to know about Barrino and Taylor's love story.

Who is Kendall Taylor?

Taylor is a businessman and the CEO of Salute 1st, a nonprofit organization with a mission of "(impacting) men from all walks of life by challenging faulty perspectives and belief systems" and "building men of good character who possess the necessary critical thinking and emotional mastery skills conducive to a successful lifestyle," per its website.

According to Salute 1st's website, Taylor was raised by a single mother in Gastonia, North Carolina. As a teenager, he "found himself deep in the underworld of crime, drugs, and violence." He had his first child and was arrested at 15. A year later, at 16, he was involved in a near deadly shootout. Taylor also faced three felony charges.

At 27, per the website, he got his first "honest job" at a logistics company and ended up founding one of his own.

The Salute 1st CEO received an honorary doctorate from Dallas’ Texas Seminary Christian University in June 2023 for his work with the non-profit organization.

In an Instagram video showing Taylor with his cap and gown and diploma, Barrino wrote, “Dr. Kendall Taylor: Saying that I’m Proud of you ‘King’ is an UNDERSTATEMENT!!! You have to know this Man’s Story to know why this is so impressive.”

She continues, “The Vision, The Program! ‘Salute’ to the Kings and young Kings you have poured so much into Kendall. Now God is pouring back into you. I Salute you Black Man with both my hands.

What is Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor's relationship story?

Taylor and Barrino met at a club in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2015, per Billboard.

In an interview with People in 2019, Barrino spoked passionately about her now husband. She says, “Every day, I would put up on index cards what I was looking for and what I wanted. Everything I had on my wall, Kendall was that."

“He was a praying man, he was a smart man, he was a man with a story, he was a man with a past, he was going somewhere; I saw the king in him and he saw the queen in me," she continues.

The pair wed in July 2015, just three weeks after meeting, in a private yacht ceremony, per People.

She told Billboard she knew he was "the one" after he prayed for her when he learned said she was about to tour.

"I was getting ready to go on the road, and he got on his knees and said, ‘Can I pray for you? I just want to cover for you down the road.’ In the time I’d been fasting from relationships, I asked God for ­someone to pray for me — ­someone that could cover me and my kids and be the man of the house. That’s when I knew," she said.

The couple has a blended family of 4 kids

Taylor and Barrino welcomed their first child together in May 2021. Their now 2-year-old daughter, Keziah Taylor, share siblings with children that the couple have from previous relationships.

When Taylor was 15-years-old he had his first son Trey, according to Salute 1st. He's also a doting grandfather to his son's two children, whom he's gushed about on Instagram.

Barrino has daughter Zion Quari and son Dallas Xavier from previous relationships.

The two have collaborated on projects

Taylor and Barrino are co-owners of the entertainment firm Rock Soul Entertainment.

They also co-write the faith-based relationship book "No Crowns in the Castle: Building a Strong Relationship and Harmonious Life" and have a YouTube segment called "Taylor Talks," discussing their life together.

