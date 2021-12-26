Elliot Page sends ‘love’ to fans in Christmas post with his dog  

Elliot Page shared a sweet, festive message in honor of the holiday season.

On Christmas, the actor uploaded a photo of him holding an adorable dog on Instagram.

“Sending some love from us,” he wrote in the caption along with red and green hearts and a snowman emoji.

Plenty of Page’s famous friends replied to the post and sent some love back his way.

Amy Sedaris responded, “Not sure which one to look at.” She added, “Both beautiful!! Merry Christmas.”

Billy Eichner left three hearts in the comments and actor Tommy Dorfman gushed, “My king.”

The “Juno” star, who underwent gender-affirming surgery before publicly coming out last year, has been more active on social media lately.

In November, he shared a shirtless mirror selfie on Instagram. “Oh good my new phone works,” he joked in the caption.

His comments were flooded with positive messages from fans praising the “The Umbrella Academy” actor.

In May, Page, whose pronouns are he/they, shared another shirtless photo that showed him smiling by a pool.

In the caption, he wrote, “Trans bb’s first swim trunks,” and added the hashtags “transjoy” and “transisbeautiful.”

In late 2020, the 34-year-old actor came out as transgender. He announced the news via a heartfelt letter on social media.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” Page wrote at the time.

A few months later, Page spoke with Oprah Winfrey for her “Oprah Conversations” series to talk about coming out and the support he received.

“It’s the little things ... Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am,” he explained to Winfrey. “And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked.”

He emotionally added, “I’m not having all these little moments that used to be ... Just being in a t-shirt. It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body, probably for the first time.”

