Elliot Page is taking a moment to show off on Instagram.

Page, who underwent gender-affirming surgery before publicly coming out last year, shared a shirtless mirror selfie on Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 28. He posed in a pair of simple black sweatpants, donning a simple chain that hung above his chest while snapping the mirror selfie.

The actor shared a cheeky message in the caption, writing, “Oh good my new phone works.”

Fans of the “Juno” star and fellow celebrities praised the actor for the photo, using the comments to uplift Page for the selfie.

"Get it bro! Never seen you stand so tall," one person commented. "You have a lot to be proud of."

Another fan left an early congratulatory message for Page just a few days shy of the one-year anniversary of him coming out, writing, “ELLLIIIIOOOOTTTT! You look incredible! Happy almost one year of coming out!”

“ELLIOT YOU LOOK AMAZING AND SO HAPPY!!” one fan wrote.

Another person commented, "Elliot Page thirst trap! I am here for it! You are embodying your confidence and I love it!"

Page, whose pronouns are he/they, shared his first milestone moment earlier this year after coming out, posting a shirtless photo on Instagram at the end of May. The photo documented his first time swimming in men’s swim trunks and marked the first topless photo he shared of himself publicly after he underwent top surgery.

“Trans bb’s first swim trunks,” he captioned the post, adding the hashtags, “#transjoy #transisbeautiful.”

The 34-year-old actor came out as transgender on December 1 last year, penning an emotional letter on Instagram to share the news with the world. He received an outpouring of support after coming out and thanked fans for their support weeks later and just days before the holidays, calling their love “the greatest gift.”

In March, Page opened up to Time magazine about coming out and having the chance to “fully become” himself. He described his current state as, “This feeling of true excitement and deep gratitude to have made it to this point in my life, mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety.”

The next month, the actor sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an in-depth interview as part of the “Oprah Conversations” series to talk about coming out and the aspects of his transition that brought him the most joy. While responding to Winfrey’s question, Page got emotional trying to convey his answer.

"It's the little things... getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am,'" he told Winfrey. "And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked."

He continued trying to put his emotions into words, explaining, "I'm not having all these little moments that use to be... just being in a t-shirt. It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body, probably for the first time."