Jan. 27, 2019, 7:06 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Spotted: Dylan Dreyer and her family living their best lives!

The TODAY meteorologist shared some pictures from her lazy Saturday with loved ones, and we have to admit, it looks like a perfect way to spend a cold day inside.

“Not sure you could plan a better afternoon,” Dreyer captioned a photo of her and her family snuggled up in the living room with cozy blankets and cushy pillows.

While her son, Calvin, was taking a nap, the rest of the crew decided to take a break, too. “No one feels like doing anything besides watch tv!” she wrote.

But the fun didn’t stop after Calvin woke up.

In a picture posted a few hours after the first one, the two-year-old is in on the action, showing that he knows the basics of lounging with his feet propped on a pillow. (Adorable!)

The best part is that he doesn’t look at all fazed that his mom has called dibs on his little arm chair, which she looks pretty cozy in it, by the way.

So, what was on the screen that kept the family’s attention all afternoon? Dreyer's husband, NBC News cameraman Brian Fichera, shared the lineup of their movie marathon: “Toy Story,” “The Other Guys” (during Cal’s nap time), “The ‘Burbs,” and “Toy Story 3.”

“Looks really comfortable!!” one of her Instagram followers commented. “Need some chill time for yourself once in a while.”

“This is the PERFECT day!!!” another added.

Earlier this month, Dreyer learned the hard way that parenting after a big night out was rough. A funny video captured her attempting to play with Calvin in a playhouse after partying a little too hard the night before.

It looks like this kind of weekend is a little more relaxing, though. This is the very definition of "weekend goals."