Watch Dylan Dreyer deliver weather forecast while son Calvin entertains himself

share tweet pin email

Poor Calvin. While other 1-year-olds were enjoying a day off on the Fourth of July, he had to go to work.

Dylan Dreyer’s son joined her while she was on the job Wednesday because, as she explained in a Facebook Live for NBC Nightly News that was shot outdoors in downtown Manhattan, “all the baby sitters are off and we’re not.”

But Calvin didn’t seem to mind. Dylan’s “special guest” kept himself entertained as she discussed the heat wave that’s gripping the nation. He looked around at his surroundings, touched his mom’s face and tugged at her dress.

The TODAY meteorologist noted that she and Calvin spent time playing in the park earlier in the day.

“Was it fun today?” she asked him. He didn’t respond, but presumably it was a great time for the both of them.

Dylan shared a cute behind-the-scenes photo of Calvin at work (or at play, judging by the phone in his hand).

“Holidays when you work in news = bring your kid to work day!” she captioned the pic, including the hashtag #cameramanlikedaddy in honor of her husband, NBC Nightly News cameraman Brian Fichera.

Dylan earlier posted a festive pic of Calvin rocking his Fourth of July outfit. Does he know how to dress for Independence Day or what?

Hope your holiday was as fun as Calvin’s!