Diddy shares adorable video of his 6-month-old workout partner, Love Sean Combs

Ahead of the first weekend of Coachella, Sean “Diddy” Combs had the cutest workout partner to help prep him for the festival.

Diddy shared a glimpse of his workout routine in a video on Instagram April 14. In the clip, the rapper was riding on a stationary bike while his 6-month-old daughter, Love, was playing on a mat as she rocked back and forth and cooed to her dad.

“Me and #BabyLOVE getting ready for Coachella tonight!!!” Diddy wrote in the caption. “LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE.”

The “I’ll Be Missing You” performer made a special appearance during the first night of the festival.

Diddy joined Metro Boomin on stage during his set to perform “Creepin’ (Remix),” which features the 53-year-old. He posted a clip on Instagram of the performance, which included the song's original performers, The Weeknd and 21 Savage.

"About last night!!" he wrote in the caption. "Shut down @coachella with my brothers @metroboomin @theweeknd @21savage!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE."

Diddy welcomed daughter Love with 28-year-old cybersecurity expert Dana Tran in October 2022.

In December 2022, Diddy announced the birth of his youngest child in a tweet, writing, “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world.”

“Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much!” he added, referring to his mother and his other children. “God is the Greatest!”

Diddy is the father of seven children. He shared three children with his late wife, Kim Porter, who died in 2018 from a lung infection: King, 25 and Jessie James and D’Lila Star, 16. While he was dating Porter, Diddy adopted and raised her son from a previous relationship, Quincy Taylor Brown, 31.

He also shares his 29-year-old son Justin Dior with Misa Hylton and 16-year-old daughter Chance with Sarah Chapman.

In a now deleted Instagram post from Christmas last year, Diddy gave fans a glimpse into his growing family and shared the first photo of his youngest child. He posed with six of his seven children, taking the snap with Quincy, King, Chance, D’Lia, Jessie, and baby Love. All seven of the rapper’s children also got together for a family photo in March, posing together for a family portrait that has since been removed from Instagram.

Diddy has shared additional glimpses of his youngest daughter on social media, including adorable pictures from her first Easter celebration.

He also captured a milestone moment, posting a video in early April of Love eating solid food for the first time. Diddy provided sweet commentary to the video as he expressed his excitement over the big moment.

“Look at my baby about to eat some food!” he said in the background of the video. “Oh my god! Let me feed you some food.”

He took the spoon and tried to feed his daughter a spoonful. She dodged the spoon a couple of times before finally eating another bite, to which Diddy exclaimed, “Oh my god! Baby Love is eating food, y’all!”

“Baby LOVE is eating FOOD YALL!!! For the FIRST Time,” he wrote in the caption.

He later added in the comments, “I can’t help my baby VOICE!!! Lol proud papa!!!! Love.”