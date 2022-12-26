Diddy shares first picture of baby No. 7 at family Christmas celebration

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrated Christmas by sharing a first look at his seventh child, Love.

"Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE," Combs wrote on Instagram yesterday. The adorable photo features not only new baby, Love, but also most of the Combs kids.

Combs posed with five of his children — Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, 16 — and Love in matching red and green striped onesies for the photo. His son Justin, 28, was not pictured.

Love was born in October to mother Dana Tran, a 28-year-old cybersecurity expert. Combs is currently dating rapper Yung Miami, 28. Love's birth was kept under wraps from the public for almost two months, so this glimpse of her is quite a treat — and a truly heartwarming peek into the snuggly side of Sean Combs.

On Christmas Eve, the rapper treated us to his fun side by sharing a video reading "Black Santa," a cheeky, adult take on the classic Christmas tale.

This has been a big year for Combs. In 2022, he celebrated his twin daughters' 16th birthday, welcomed Love into the world and won a BET Lifetime Achievement Award. We're sure he'll have more to celebrate in 2023!