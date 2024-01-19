Why Connie Britton wasn’t in the ‘American Horror Story’ reunion at the Emmy Awards

Connie Britton was all dressed up and ready to appear at this year’s Emmy Awards when weather of a scary nature hit.

On Jan. 18, the “White Lotus” actor shared photos of her glammed-up look for the 75th Primetime Emmys with an Instagram post explaining her last-minute absence from the event. To start, she addressed her post to her former costar on the series, Dylan McDermott, who appeared alongside her as part of the original cast of the anthology franchise in 2011.

In her photos, Britton appeared in a rose gown by Toni Maticevski, heels by Le Silla and her hair sculpted into waves, which her stylist confirmed in a separate post on Instagram.

“Dear @dylan.mcdermott and #Rubberman,” Britton began her post. “I am so sorry I had to miss joining you on Monday at the #Emmyawards for an @ahsfx reunion! Even though I was impregnated with the antichrist by at least one, if not both of you, I was truly looking forward to seeing you on that grand Emmy stage and reminiscing about those good old spooky days.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Britton was expected to take the stage and take part in the show’s many show reunions by joining her “American Horror Story” cast.

Britton continued her caption, telling McDermott that she wanted to “send along my ‘Emmy pictures’ since this is as far as I got.”

“Because of a snowstorm in NY, I had to hop the next plane in order to make it to work on time the next day,” she explained before thanking her stylist and makeup artist for the event. “I was definitely the most decked out person on my cross country flight that evening!”

“Congrats to all the nominees and winners! See ya next year!” she finished the post. “And #Rubberman… don’t be a stranger. Love, Connie.”

McDermott replied to the post, writing, “You look gorgeous! #Rubberman sends his best!”

Britton wasn’t the only actor to miss out on the big night for television, which saw various actors revive their old roles as part of a night brimming with special reunions.

Woody Harrelson also missed out. He was absent when his former “Cheers” cast members — including Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, and Kelsey Grammer — appeared on stage for a bit and to present an award.

In addition to noting Britton’s absence in its story, The Hollywood Reporter noted that Harrelson was unable to make an appearance due to scheduling conflicts.

“Woody Harrelson couldn’t make ‘Cheers’ because he’s in a play (‘Ulster American’ in London),” the show’s executive producer Jesse Collins explained. “So there were a few people where there were just logistical challenges. But we were lucky to get so many people who were willing to participate.”