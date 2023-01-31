Connie Britton reveals how she met the ‘amazing man’ in her life

Connie Britton is sharing some rare details about her partner of three years.

Britton and Windsor met in 2019. FilmMagic

The “Dear Edward” star, 55, opened up about her romance while chatting with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show, "Radio Andy."

Britton revealed that she met her love, writer and producer David Windsor, at a friend’s birthday party in November 2019 after noticing him across the room.

“I walked into his party and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know a single soul,” she said. “I’m talking to my friend and he looks past me and he sees David across the room and he is like, ‘There’s someone here you have to meet.’

“I’ll never forget that moment,” she added, “because I turned around and I looked at who he was pointing at and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I want to meet him!’”

Their paths would not cross that night, though. As the “White Lotus” star explained, they were seated at different tables, and then Britton had to get back home to her son, Eyob, who she welcomed via adoption in 2011.

“My friend was like, ‘Wait, wait, wait. I wanted to introduce you to David.’ I’m like, ‘You know what, just have him email me,’” Britton said.

She also confessed she had been nervous to approach Windsor at the party.

“David knew everybody at the party and I didn’t know anybody, so I wasn’t going to walk up like a total dork box,” she joked.

It all worked out, though, when Windsor emailed her the next day, which Britton said was “very bold.”

Britton and Windsor have mostly kept their relationship out of the limelight, though they did walk the red carpet together at a reception for Emmy nominees in West Hollywood in September 2022.

The “Nashville” star also shared that Windsor, who was previously married and has children of his own, has been great with her son, Eyob.

“That’s hard, that’s huge, to have to try to truly fill both of those roles,” she told Cohen, referring to being a single parent.

“I have an amazing man in my life now and he is definitely stepping into that more paternal role,” she said.

Before meeting Windsor, Britton had another friend trying to help her find a date — none other than Julia Roberts.

“She tried to set me up with somebody,” Britton revealed on Busy Philipps’ E! talk show, “Busy Tonight,” in January 2019.

It didn’t work out at the time, but “at least mama tried, you know what I’m saying,” Britton said.

Considering she would meet Windsor less than a year later, it seems like everything worked out for the best.