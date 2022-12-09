The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead.

Well ... we’ve got good news. The show was renewed for a third season by HBO back in November 2022, continuing its winning streak. "The White Lotus" first premiered on HBO Max in July 2021 and won multiple Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited Series.

So, what's next for this series? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Season Three.

Where will Season 3 take place?

Certain things about the "White Lotus" are not expected to change — starting with the format. Each season takes place in a different White Lotus luxury resort located around the world, and begins with the discovery of a dead body.

The first season was in Hawaii; the second, Sicily. Creator Mike White teased a continental change for the third season.

“We just turned in our last episode to the network, so it’s hard to think about the next race,” White told Deadline on a red carpet in October 2022. “But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. We did Europe. Maybe Asia ... would be fun.”

Oh, the places “The White Lotus” will go next!

When will Season 3 premiere?

The good news: "The White Lotus" has been confirmed for a third season. The bad news: there's no release date. Back to Season One we go.

Will Jennifer Coolidge come back?

The cast changed between seasons — except for one stalwart, Jennifer Coolidge, who plays the wealthy and somewhat stunted Tanya McQuoid.

White, speaking to Deadline, didn't rule out the possibility of her returning for Season Three (should she not be the person who winds up dead, of course).

“Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season. I was like, ‘I can’t go to Italy without Jennifer.’ And maybe that’s still the case. Like, maybe you can’t go to Japan without Jennifer, either,” White said.

Who else will the cast include?

Only time will tell. Aside from Coolidge and her husband, Greg (John Greis), the cast completely changed between seasons.

Season One starred Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Alexandra Daddario, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney, among others.

Season Two starred Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Haley Lu Richardson, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Meghann Fahy and Will Sharpe, among others.

The plot isn't known — but this part will stay

Although not much information is out yet about the third season, White told Entertainment Weekly that he might return to his original idea he'd pitched for Season Two, which had to do with politics and power.

“I might still do it down the road maybe, if they give us a third season," White said.

After visiting Sicily, White decided to change the plot to fit the "vibe" of the country.

“The kind of mythology of Sicily, at least from the point of view of Americans, is the archetypal sexual politics and role play that you associate with, like, opera and the mafia and Italian romance. I felt like it should be more focused on men and women and relationships and adultery and have an operatic feel to it, so I pivoted,” White told the publication.