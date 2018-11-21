Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Christina El Moussa says there is no feud between her and former HGTV star Joanna Gaines, no matter what you may have read.

The star of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" made it clear in a passionate Instagram post on Tuesday that she vehemently disagrees with a report by In Touch magazine titled "HGTV's Joanna & Christina: It’s War." (Warning: The post below contains language that may be offensive.)

"I’ve never commented on a tabloid EVER,'' she wrote in part. "#intouchmagazine this is disgusting. I have always been a huge supporter of female entrepreneurs... #girlboss is my motto. Nothing but respect for @joannagaines ♥️ #goodvibesonly"

The tabloid story surfaced after Gaines and her husband, Chip Gaines, announced they'll be returning to television with their own network. Last year they ended the five-year run of their hit HGTV show "Fixer Upper."

The couple, who recently welcomed their fifth child, told Jimmy Fallon in a Nov. 10 appearance on "The Tonight Show" that they would be returning to TV soon.

"We signed a nondisclosure, and it said quote-unquote, 'You can tell your mother but that’s it,'" Chip said on the show. "So Mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement: We are coming back to television! You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you'll get to see us — well, maybe (with) a six-month delay like the rest of the world — but we are excited to be back.''

El Moussa is also branching out with a new HGTV series called "Christina on the Coast" that will debut early next year and focus on her Southern California design business as well as her relationship with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa in the wake of their divorce.

Glad to see there's no bad blood between two of TODAY's favorites!