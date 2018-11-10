Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Chip and Joanna Gaines are coming back to TV — this time with their own network! The couple, who just ended their five-year run on HGTV's "Fixer Upper," shared the news Friday on "The Tonight Show," and fans cheered with excitement.

Chip first spilled the beans to host Jimmy Fallon.

“We signed a nondisclosure, and it said quote-unquote, 'You can tell your mother but that’s it,'” he said teasingly. “So Mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement: We are coming back to television! You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you'll get to see us — well maybe (with) a six-month delay like the rest of the world — but we are excited to be back.”

Joanna also teased the news on Instagram shortly after their "Tonight Show" appearance.

"Ummm @chipgaines may or may not have gotten a little ahead of himself and let the cat out of the bag about something big," Joanna captioned a photo of the two next to Fallon on the show.

Magnolia spokesperson John Marsicano confirmed the news to TODAY. “We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia. The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”

The pair, who just welcomed their fifth child, son Crew, in June, decided to end their long-running HGTV show to focus on their family. The last episode of "Fixer Upper" aired in April.

The Gaineses already have a slew of successful businesses, including their magazine, "The Magnolia Journal"; their Hearth & Hand product line at Target; and their Magnolia Table restaurant and Magnolia Market at the Silos, both in the Gaineses' hometown of Waco, Texas.

Also recently, busy mom and designer Joanna came out with her latest book, "Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave." The book offers design advice and takes readers inside the family's amazing farmhouse.

While the details are still in the works for Gaineses' new network, we're sure fans will be on the edge of their seats waiting to hear more from their favorite TV family.