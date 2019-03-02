Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 2, 2019, 11:45 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Luna Simone, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s two-year-old daughter, is a megastar in the making.

On Saturday afternoon, Teigen shared a special milestone on Luna’s possible road to show biz. The happy toddler took her first dance class with a gaggle of adorable ballerinas.

Teigen took to Instagram to share the cuteness in two separate videos.

In her first post, the supermodel mom of two captured Luna absolutely entranced by her instructor’s directions. The video, which contains no sound, shows Luna performing a range of moves, from single leg lifts to a tip-toed trot.

Teigen’s adorably diva daughter gave each position a little added sass. While her classmates stood on individually-colored marks, Luna moved off her yellow dot for extra space on the dance floor.

The little one held her hands on her hips throughout the clip and stood confidently in her black leotard and pale pink tights.

Although this was Luna’s first go at the whole dance class thing, both mother and daughter handled the experience like old pros. Teigen tied Luna’s curly hair up in a perfect bun, with a pretty pink bow.

Luna handled the rest of the work with spirit, grace and attitude.

In the second video, Tiegen shows Luna take her turn at a dance-type obstacle course.

With her instructor’s guidance, the first-time ballerina jumps over six sunflowers laid across the floor. Her classmates clap for her success and it seems that Luna takes an extra lap on the dance floor before returning to her spot.

It’s no surprise that ballet class came naturally to little Luna. Not to be overshadowed by her EGOT award-winning dad and her superstar mom, Luna has been grooving since before she could walk.

Back in 2017, one-year-old Luna danced on her mom’s counter just for the fun of it.

And in 2018, she busted some moves while standing in her pink toy car.

That same year, Luna, Legend and Teigen celebrated Christmas with a trip to the Radio City Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular. Perhaps the then 19-month-old picked up some skills from the dancers on stage.

The little diva isn’t shy to dance for her fans and she loves to try something new, just like her parents.

Last month, Legend started practicing a new skill of his own. He’s learning to swim, at 40 years old, to catch up with his kids in their home pool.

Together, Luna and Legend are showing the world that you’re never too young, or too old, to learn something new.