Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 29, 2019, 1:30 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

At age 40, John Legend has proved he can do just about anything well — he's even got the EGOT, having won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards! But until recently, swimming was not on the actor/musician's list of accomplishments.

John Legend, swimmer-in-training. AP

That's all changing, he noted on Twitter Monday, revealing he's following in his father's footsteps:

People jumped in with questions about whether his kids Luna, 2, and Miles, 8 months, were also splashing around, and Legend affirmed that they were ahead of him!

Fans heartily agreed about kids learning from seeing their parents do things:

Naturally, one wit brought up a lyric from his 2013 hit "All of Me," in which he sang, "My head's under water/but I'm breathing fine," and Legend admitted that was a great big lie:

We'll allow for a little artistic license on that one.

In any case, we know Legend already loves the pool; he's shared a couple of poolside shots hanging out with Luna on Instagram:

So we know they're having a great time figuring out the freestyle.