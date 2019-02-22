Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 22, 2019, 1:13 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Season 16 of "The Voice" kicks off next week, and while fans of the singing competition are sure to be excited about that, there's one coach who's even more excited.

After all, Monday will mark John Legend's very first day on the show.

And he's ready for it — thanks to his vocal skills, his years in the entertainment industry and, as a hilarious sneak peek from the premiere episode reveals, his helpful wife, Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen channels her inner school mom for her husband's big day. TODAY

The snippet from Monday's cold open shows Legend at home getting ready for his big day. He's got crisp new clothes, a stylish backpack, a brown bag filled with lunchtime treats and a few other essentials.

There's a book of country lingo "so you'll know what Blake (Shelton) is saying," a big red button "so you can practice on the bus," earplugs "because Kelly (Clarkson) talks a lot" and a few temporary tattoos "so you can look cool.

"Oh ... I thought I was cool," Legend says.

"Not to Adam (Levine)," Teigen says.

That's when a big yellow bus marked "The Voice Season 16" comes around to take him to the studio with his fellow coaches.

The final kicker in the clip is the familiar-looking man behind the wheel of the bus.

"Voice" host and TODAY talent Carson Daly gives John Legend some final words of wisdom on his first day. TODAY

After the other "kids" hop out, it's revealed to be TODAY's own Carson Daly. "The Voice" host tells Legend, "You got this!"

Want to see more? Tune into the season premier of "The Voice" Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.