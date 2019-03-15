Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 15, 2019, 2:01 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Chris Pratt is a multi-talented man!

Fans of the "Jurassic World" star have long known he could make them laugh on the big screen and keep them on the edge of their seats, but now they know there's something else he can do — carry a tune.

That became evident Thursday night when moments after he introduced country crooner Garth Brooks at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the newly named artist of the decade pulled Pratt on stage for an impromptu duet.

While belting out a bit of his 1990 megahit, "Friends in Low Places," Brooks led Pratt from the wings to share the musical moment.

The invitation left the actor looking shocked but he recovered quickly and joined right in with the well-known chorus.

"Welp. I guess I died and gone to heaven," Pratt wrote alongside a photo from the show on Instagram. "Thank you @garthbrooks and congratulations on the artist of the decade award. It was an honor to sing with you and the band on stage. I can’t wait for the upcoming stadium tour. God is so good. Thank you thank you thank you."

Pratt also shared a short behind-the-scenes video of Brooks and his band playing together and wrote, "Here I am all misty eyed backstage. A moment I will never forget. Sound on."

Chris Pratt presents Garth Brooks with the artist of the decade honor at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on March 14. Getty Images

When Pratt introduced Brooks on stage, he raved about how important the country music superstar was to him, telling the audience, "I bought every one of his albums and I had the lyrics memorized by the very next day."

Then he added, "When I met (him), I wanted to return the favor. I wanted to give him a fraction of the joy he's given me for so many years. I told him, 'Garth, you ever need a leading man to play you in a movie I can make that happen.' True story, he looked me square in the eyes and he said 'Really? You know Bradley Cooper?'"

Garth Brooks poses next to Chris Pratt with his award for artist of the decade during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Getty Images

All joking aside, it proved to be a big night for both of them. Brooks got his well-earned award and Pratt got a chance to grab the mic — again.

See, this wasn't exactly his first time sharing a stage with a country star.

Back in 2017, Pratt joined Chris Stapleton for a hilarious "Dirty Dancing" duet while filling in for late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.