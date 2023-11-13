Chris Appleton files for divorce from Lukas Gage after 6 months of marriage

Celebrity hairstylist Chis Appleton filed for divorce from actor Lukas Gage after six months of marriage.

Citing irreconcilable differences as the reason, 40-year-old Appleton filed the paperwork in a Los Angeles court on Nov. 12, according to documents obtained by TODAY.com, but listed Nov. 10 as the date of separation from 28-year-old Gage.

There is no request for spousal support, the documents state, as the men signed a post-nuptial agreement on May 3 that waived it. They each will exit the marriage with the same individual assets and obligations that they entered with, the documents say, per the post-nuptial agreement.

The couple posted pictures of their wedding on Instagram April 26 and confirmed to TODAY.com at the time that they married. Kim Kardashian, one of Appleton's clients, officiated the ceremony and Shania Twain performed.

“We did it,” Appleton captioned his post, adding a ring emoji. “Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain.”

“Ring finger where the rock is,” Gage, whose acting credits include “You” and “The White Lotus,” captioned his post of the same pictures.

Earlier this year, the two men confirmed their relationship after several weeks of their rumored budding romance.

“Listen, I’m very happy, very much in love,” Appleton said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in March. “And I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.”

Gage shared a similar sentiment on TODAY.

“I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” he said, later adding, “We have fun together. We go on adventures.”