Charlize Theron is single. And she plans to remain that way.

The Oscar winner, 44, told Glamour that she has no interest in tying the knot.

“I haven’t been in a relationship for a very long time," she said. "I never wanted to get married. Those are things that are not hard for me, because they’re innately my truth. I find people are somewhat perplexed by that, and also more with women, right?”

Theron, who stars as Megyn Kelly in the upcoming film "Bombshell," has previously dated Sean Penn, actor Stuart Townsend and Third Eye Blind frontman, Stephan Jenkins, but she's never walked down the aisle.

That doesn't mean she's not open to romance, though, and she welcomes potential suitors.

"I've been single for 10 years, it's not a long shot," she told “Entertainment Tonight” in April. "Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up. I'm shockingly available."

Theron is a mother to two kids, Jackson, 7, whom she adopted in 2012, and August, 4, whom she adopted in 2015.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that I will kill for them,” she joked with TODAY last year.

When it comes to parenting, the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star said that she is trying to take a page from her mother, who wasn't shy about offering criticism, even after events like ballet recitals.

“It was devastating to hear, but I realized that when she said something was good, I could believe her," Theron told Glamour. "It was the same thing my whole life. She gave me the truth always — the good and the bad equally. I’m trying to do that with my kids.”

The actress is aware of the dangers of raising children in the spotlight.

“I so wish that I could be the woman that I am and do the job I do and still fully, fully protect my children from all of that, and it’s never going to happen,” she said.