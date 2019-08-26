All vacations have to end eventually, but Charlize Theron and her family aren't quite ready to end their summer fun in Croatia.

On Sunday, the "Tully" star took to Instagram to share a very rare glimpse of one of her children — as well as a sentiment they share.

In the photo, one of Theron's children, wearing a bright red sundress and sandals, can be seen reaching into a leafy apple tree and grabbing one ripe fruit.

In the punny caption that accompanied the shot, mom wrote, "We don't wanna leaves."

A second photo in the same post (click or swipe through) shows off the gorgeous coastline and hillside that makes them dread departing so much.

Theron is mom to two children, Jackson, 7, who she adopted in 2012, and August, 4, who she adopted in 2015, and the actress didn't reveal which one is partially obscured in that pic.

While paparazzi have captured shots of her kids in the past, this photo marks only the second time Theron has offered fans a peek at her kids on social media — and the last time she did so, she only showed their hands alongside her own.

Theron's protective nature when it comes to her children's privacy is just one of the ways she feels guarded when it comes to her kids.

"I look at my two beautiful girls and I think I have the worry that every other mother has out there," the 44-year-old explained in an interview with TODAY's Natalie Morales last year. "I don't think it's any different. I want them to be safe and I want them to be able to live their full potential, and whenever that feels threatened, yeah, I go a little psycho as a mom."

But that mama-bear defensiveness is just where the rest of the world is concerned. When it comes to Jackson and August, she has a decidedly more restrained demeanor.

"I am grateful because they have taught me to be patient — to be patient on a level that is so unthinkable," she confessed. "My girls give me a run for my money. I think it was meant to be. I think they were exactly who were meant to be in my life. I was supposed to be their (mom) and they were supposed to be my girls."