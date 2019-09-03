Charlize Theron has a totally unexpected new 'do!

We're used to the actress pushing boundaries, but her latest hairstyle — a bowl cut — might just be her boldest move yet.

Theron debuted the daring look on Instagram and captioned the post, "She’s baaaaack #Fast9," offering fans a clue to the inspiration behind her new style.

The 44-year-old will be reprising her role as cyber villain Cipher in "Fast & Furious 9" (set to release in 2020), and it looks like she'll be switching up her look this time around.

The last time Theron starred in the hit film series, she was sporting a totally different look: dreadlocks.

When she played the same role in "The Fate of the Furious," Theron wore long, blond dreadlocks. Everett Collection

Bowl cuts aren't often praised for being chic, but Theron looks great. It's a fun take on the stereotypically tacky style, and it frames her face perfectly. Although, perhaps it's just that Theron would look great in any haircut.

Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel helped create the look and told fans on Instagram he was inspired by model Linda Evangelista and photographer Peter Lindbergh circa the early '90s.

In recent months, Theron has been rocking a dark brown bob, but colorist Shannon Gallacher lightened up her look, adding in some blond highlights.

We're curious to see how long the actress keeps her unconventional 'do, but one thing's for sure: She's not afraid of a bold hair statement!

See Charlize Theron's hair changes through the years:

Bob life

Theron ditched her signature blond locks for a dark brown bob earlier this year.

Baby bangs

The actress flirted with fake fringe in May and totally rocked the look.

Bombshell beauty

Franziska Krug / Getty Images

Shoulder-length, voluminous blond locks are one of her specialties.

Lovely lob

In 2015, the activist sported a totally lovely lob.

Shave it off

The fashionista shaved her head for a role in "Mad Max: Fury Road."

Pretty pixie

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

While growing out her hair, Theron experimented with several pixie styles.

Blast from the past

As a child, Theron had sunny blond locks.

What style will she wear next? Only time will tell!