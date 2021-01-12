Chadwick Boseman's widow pays tribute to late actor in 1st public remarks since his passing

Chadwick Boseman’s widow is spreading the love her husband had.

Simone Ledward Boseman virtually accepted an honor on behalf of her late partner at Monday night’s Gotham Awards, delivering an emotional speech about the "Black Panther" star, who died last August at the age of 43 from colon cancer.

Our #GothamAwards Actor Tribute goes to CHADWICK BOSEMAN: we all miss you. pic.twitter.com/FjYoBuc8Wk — IFP (@ifpfilm) January 12, 2021

"He is the most honest person I've ever met," she said. "Because he didn't just stop at speaking the truth, he actively searched for it in himself, in those around him and in the moment. The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it's impossible to live in line with a divine purpose."

Ledward Boseman went on to say the actor did his best to abide by a code.

"And so it became how he lived his life, day in, day out — imperfect but determined. In doing so, he was able to give himself over fully to every moment, to be totally present in his own life and in the lives of the people he became. He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one. He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the one, the none and the all: 'A vessel to be poured into and out of,' he'd said."

She continued: "He harnessed the power of letting go and letting God's love shine through. He realized that when one is able to recognize that when their strength does not come from themself, they rarely mess up. That's what he was doing when he was acting — not merely telling a story or reading lines on a page, but modeling for us a path to true fulfillment."

Ledward Boseman said she is moved by the idea her husband’s legacy extended beyond the screen.

“It is my honor to receive this award on behalf of my husband, an acknowledgement not only of his profound work, but of his impact on this industry and this world,” she said.

“Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us. Thank you.”