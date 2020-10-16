When Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in August, he didn't leave behind a will.

Now, his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, is filing the necessary paperwork to protect the "Black Panther" star's assets.

On Thursday, Ledward filed a probate case with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County. In the four-page document, which was obtained by TODAY, Boseman's widow requests that the court name her as the administrator of her late husband's estate with limited authority.

According to the paperwork, the estimated value of Boseman's estate is $938,500, and it is not clear at this time if he held any additional monetary or property assets.

The couple did not have any children, but the actor's parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, are also listed as surviving family members. Per the paperwork, a hearing date has been set for November.

Boseman and his longtime love married just months before his death, according to his family. During their five-year relationship, the couple kept their life fairly private but were spotted together at many events.

The couple attended the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27, 2019. Sarah Morris / Getty Images

Ledward, a trained singer, and Boseman were first photographed together in 2015 at Los Angeles International Airport.

When he won the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture category at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, Boseman thanked his main squeeze during his acceptance speech.

"Simone, you're with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you," he said.

The couple reportedly got engaged in October 2019, and Ledward showed off her engagement ring at a Lakers-Clippers basketball game.

The couple loved going to basketball games together. Juan Ocampo / NBAE via Getty Images

After Boseman died at the age of 43, tributes poured in from his "Black Panther" co-stars and fans alike. Just days after his death, Keke Palmer also honored him at the start of the 2020 VMAs.

In September, the actor was laid to rest at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina.