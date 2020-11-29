Disney+ has updated the Marvel logo introduction to "Black Panther" in honor of what would have been Chadwick Boseman's 44th birthday.

Disney+ redesigned the Marvel logo intro to "Black Panther" to honor Boseman on Nov. 29. Boseman, who played T'Challa and Black Panther, died on Aug. 28 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Walt Disney executive Bob Iger announced via Twitter that a special tribute to Boseman would be featured as part of "Black Panther" on Disney+. He wrote, "To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts."

To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2020

The updated intro keeps the classic Marvel page-turning opening before showing concept art and images from "Black Panther."

The tribute shows footage from Boseman's appearances in "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

In addition to the images, there are quotes by T'Challa, including the famous line from when his character addresses the U.N. Assembly: "In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers."

The images serve as a reminder of Boseman's legacy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Boseman is also shown behind-the-scenes. As the camera pulls back for the Marvel Studios logo, Boseman gives his "Wakanda Forever" salute.

Earlier this year, it was announced that "Black Panther 2" will be released on May 6, 2022.

Watch the "Black Panther" tribute to Boseman below: