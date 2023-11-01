Céline Dion makes a rare appearance at NHL hockey game — see the pics

Céline Dion, hockey fan?

The Grammy-winning superstar turned out to see the Montreal Canadiens take on the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL action on Oct. 30 in Las Vegas, where Dion has had multiple residencies over the years.

Canadiens vice president of hockey communications Chantal Machabée posted a pair of photos with the “My Heart Will Go On” singer, featuring a smiling Dion wearing a cream-colored vest over a light-brown sweater.

“Nice visit at our game in Vegas yesterday,” Machabée wrote in French. “Thank you @celinedion for your great generosity. The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family.”

The Canadiens also posted a video on X, in which Dion exchanged pleasantries with head coach Martin St. Louis. She and her sons René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, whom she had with late husband René Angélil, also posed for photos with players Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, according to NHL.com.

Dion, who is from Quebec, the province where the Canadiens play, has kept a low profile since announcing in May that she was canceling the remaining dates on her "Courage World Tour" due to her having stiff person syndrome. Dion revealed in December 2022 that she was afflicted with the condition.

“Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people,” she said in an Instagram video.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to.”

At that time, Dion had already canceled North American and European tour dates due to her health.

As for Dion’s presence at the hockey game, it wasn’t enough to rally the Canadiens to victory. The defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights toppled them, 3-2, in a shootout victory.