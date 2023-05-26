Celine Dion has announced she's canceled the remaining dates of her world tour due to health issues.

“It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour,” she wrote on Instagram on May 26.

Added a statement on the singer's website: “As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing."

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” the Grammy winner said in a statement.

“I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

There are 42 shows remaining on the tour, all of which are in Europe. The first canceled shows were scheduled in Amsterdam, set to take place Aug. 26, 27 and 29. Dion had finished the first 52 dates of the tour prior to the pandemic.

Celine Dion performs live on July 5, 2019 in London. Brian Rasic / WireImage

“We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time simply is not now,” the statement on her site added.

In December of 2022, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer, who turned 55 in March and released a new song last month, announced she has stiff person syndrome. At the time, she also shared that she had to cancel tour dates in Europe that were supposed to kick off in February.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she said. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal (cords) to sing the way I’m used to.”

Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that resembles an autoimmune disease, causing muscle stiffness in a person’s torso and limbs, as well as an increase sensitivity to noise, touch and emotional stress. That can lead to muscle spasms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Roughly one or two people out of a million is afflicted with stiff person syndrome, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Dion initially canceled tour dates in January 2022, due to health issues.

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” she said in a statement that she shared on Instagram.

She canceled tour dates again in April 2022.

“I’m getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication, but I’m still experiencing some spasms and it’s taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped,” she said in an Instagram video, while noting that she needs to be in “top shape” to perform.