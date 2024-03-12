Celine Dion and body checks go together like Celine Dion and power pop ballads.

The Grammy-winning singer met with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers in the team’s locker room when they were in Las Vegas to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 6. On March 8, the team shared a clip on Instagram of a speech she gave.

“([It’s) exciting to me — those big guys, like, just, like, on flat shoes,” said Dion.

“I cannot imagine on skates with all the equipment and going like —,” she continued, while motioning as if she was a hockey player getting set to play.

Oilers winger Zach Hyman appeared to be amused by Dion. "Celine had Hyms cracking up," the team wrote in the caption.

In another clip of a trailer posted by the team from their series “The Drop,” Dion joked about how she spends her time.

“I got three boys. What do you think: I’m going to see ‘Beauty and the Beast’ every night?’” she quipped, alluding to her kids, René-Charles, 23, and twin boys Nelson and Eddy, 13, whom she welcomed with her late husband, René Angélil.

“I think she’s a big personality. I think she kind of commanded the room,” someone else could be heard saying in the trailer.

Dion’s presence did not appear to inspire the Oilers. They lost to the Golden Knights, 3-1, halting their 16-game winning streak.

Dion, who has stiff person syndrome, has not made many public appearances over the last year, but she has been seen more in the last few months. She and her kids were on hand to see the Montreal Canadiens play the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Oct. 30.

“My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night,” she captioned a series of photos of her and her sons in the Canadiens locker room. “They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season! — Celine xx…”

More recently, Dion surprised fans by appearing at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, announcing the ceremony’s final award for album of the year.

“Thank you all, I love you right back,” she said while receiving a standing ovation. “When I say, I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.”