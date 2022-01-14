Celine Dion posts tribute on anniversary of husband's death

It's been six years since Céline Dion lost her husband, René Angélil, and she's still keeping the flame for him in her heart lit.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Dion shared a black-and-white photo of her late husband, who died in 2016 at age 73 of throat cancer. In the caption, she shared a quote from her 2019 song "Courage": "I would be lying if I said I’m fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you’re there."

She then added her own words: "I miss you — Céline xx."

The singer, 53, repeated the words again but then added her own sentiment in French: "Tu me manques."

Dion paid tribute to her late husband, René Angélil, on Friday. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Angélil was Dion's manager before he became her husband. The pair wed in 1994 and had three children together: René-Charles, 20, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 11.

Ever since his death, she's found ways to remember him publicly, whether on Instagram or during the final show of her Las Vegas residency in 2019, where she paid him tribute.

She hasn't dated since his passing, and told TODAY last year that she's not quite ready. "I'm not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again. I don't. Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don’t know. I don’t know," she said.

As she said at the time, she feels like he's still with her.

"I feel like René has given me so much through the years and still today. I see my kids. I look at them — we live with him. We still live with him. He's part of our lives every day, so I have to say that I feel very, very strong," she explained.

