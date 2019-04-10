Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 10, 2019, 6:05 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erin Clements

Candace Cameron Bure and Kirk Cameron were part of two of the most popular TV families of the 1980s and '90s — and the real-life siblings see plenty of similarities between the Tanners and the Seavers.

"They were both the kinds of shows that I think so many people watched, and they loved them, because it gave them a sense of comfort," said Kirk, who played Mike Seaver on "Growing Pains" from 1985 to 1992. "It's the kind of family they wanted to be a part of. I can't tell you how many people have said, 'I wish that I had a brother like Ben,' or, 'I wish that I had parents who really loved me the way that Maggie and Jason Seaver loved their kids.'"

Kirk Cameron appeared on a 1988 episode of "Full House," "Just One of The Guys." ABC via Getty Images

"I would say the same is true for 'Full House,'" said Candace, who played D.J. Tanner from 1987 to 1995 and reprises the role on Netflix's "Fuller House." "So many people just wanted D.J. as their big sister, or Michelle as their little sister, or just the little violin music while they had a heart-to-heart scene, even though it was wrapped up in a pretty bow in 30 minutes. But it was the love."

"I think at the end of the day, people want to be part of a family where they know that people aren't going to leave them, and that even though it is a little unrealistic that things get wrapped up in 30 minutes, there is resolve, and that people stay together, and that they love each other," agreed Kirk.

In fact, the pair even took turns making guest appearances on each other's shows. And Candace says her work on "Growing Pains" led to her winning the part of D.J.

Candace Cameron Bure guest-starred on a 1987 episode of "Growing Pains," "The Long Goodbye." ABC Photo Archives / ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

"I had done a few things," she recalled. "And then when they were casting 'Full House' two years after that, then they were like, 'Oh, it's Kirk's little sister.' And they saw a couple episodes of 'Growing Pains' that I was on."

She says she learned a lot from her time on the set of "Growing Pains."

"I remember watching the process, how a sitcom works, and with all the writers, and the rehearsals, and then the run-throughs, and the big laughs at the jokes," she recalled.

"And you guys all got along great, and had such a good time. And then I thought, 'Oh, yeah, this is how every sitcom works.' And then I got on my show, and it was the same thing too. Like, we all loved each other."

As cousin Steve, Kirk Cameron joined the Tanners for a game of football. ABC via Getty Images

"I think we were really fortunate that way," said Kirk. "It's not always like that. These were really tightknit-groups of people. And it felt like a second family to both of us. You know, I often felt like Joanna (Kerns) and Alan (Thicke) were a second set of parents."

While they don't get to share screen time often these days, the Cameron siblings are still close.

"I'll have pictures with our two sisters, Melissa and Bridgette," said Candace. "And everyone's always like, 'Where's your brother? Where's your brother? Do you talk to your brother anymore? Are you estranged from your brother?' I'm like, 'No. No.' We're close, but just actually aren't in the same city very often."

The pair pose for a photo in 1989. FilmMagic, Inc

"There are still people out there that don't realize we are siblings," Candace added.

"I've found that too," revealed Kirk. "So many people know that. But there are some people when I say, like, 'Did you ever see a show called "Full House"?' 'Oh, I love that show.' Sometimes, usually with the younger kids, they'll say 'Oh, yeah, he was on a show called "Growing Pains."' And the kids'll be like, 'What?' I'm like, 'Did you ever hear of "Full House"?' They're like, '(GASP) Yes.' And I'll say, 'Well, my sister was D.J.' They're like, 'Can I have your autograph?'"

Watch the video above to see what they remember about the times Kirk guest-starred on "Full House" and Candace appeared on "Growing Pains"!