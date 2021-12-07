BTS members create separate Instagram accounts after announcing break

The members of BTS are taking a big step after announcing their hiatus.

After revealing on Sunday that the group is taking time to “recharge,” each member launched their own Instagram accounts.

J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V previously shared posts from their official BTS account but now they have individual Instagrams they can use to communicate with their fans.

As of Monday evening, each pop star already has more than 15 million followers.

But fans shouldn’t worry. The members are clearly still committed to the band as they only follow each other and their official group account.

Jungkook shared two photos to make his Instagram debut. The second snap shows him sitting on stage at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., where BTS recently performed for their Permission to Dance On Stage Tour.

While J-Hope, Jin, RM and V also posted a few images, Jimin only uploaded one black-and-white picture and Suga simply shared a red square.

BTS, who recently earned a 2022 Grammy nomination for best pop/duo group performance for the single “Butter,” informed their fans on Sunday that they would be taking an “extended period of rest” after completing their upcoming shows.

The temporary break marks the group’s second hiatus since 2019.

“We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE — LA’ and the ‘2021 Jingle Ball Tour,’” the Twitter statement from their management group, Big Hit Music, said.

The “Dynamite” singers are using the time off as an opportunity to get “reinspired and recharged with creative energy.”

The statement also mentioned that this will be the first time that the band members will get to spend the holidays with their families and loved ones since their debut.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see the K-pop group return. The statement teased an upcoming album and concert in Seoul as part of the boy band’s new chapter.