BTS announces hiatus for time to 'recharge'

Superstar K-pop band BTS announced they will be taking an "extended period of rest" after their upcoming shows.

The rest time, announced in a tweet on Sunday, is the group's second hiatus since 2019.

"We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE — LA’ and the ‘2021 Jingle Ball Tour,'" the statement from management group BIGHIT MUSIC reads.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021

The "Butter" singers said they worked through the COVID-19 pandemic and "achieved dazzling results" during that time, which "cemented themselves as top global artists."

The break is intended to allow the group a have a chance to get "re-inspired and recharged with creative energy."

It's also the first time the band members — RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V — will get to spend the holidays with their families and loved ones since their debut, the statement says.

The statement also teased a new album and a concert in Seoul, that will mark a new chapter for the boy band.

On social media, fans were overwhelmingly supportive of BTS' upcoming hiatus.

"omg I’m so happy that they will be able to spend some times resting and having fun with their families and friends! This is so amazing I’m crying I’m so happy for them! They deserve this so much they’ve been working so hard rest well my loves," one fan wrote in a tweet.

Others encouraged them to rest and only come back once they feel ready.

"please rest well babies you deserve it so much and enjoy ur vacation to the fullest i love u," one person tweeted.

