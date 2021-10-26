Britney Spears calls out family for 'hurting' her 'deeper than you'll ever know'

Britney Spears is criticizing her family on social media, saying she is “tired” of being “the bigger person.”

In an Instagram post on Monday, the pop star wrote a lengthy caption alongside a photo of a vintage typewriter and three pink roses.

“Don't you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they'll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes 🙄 ???” the singer and dancer, 39, wrote. “It's humiliating and it's like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they'll be gone on a trip for two weeks after ... OK I get it ... they're only available to me when it's convenient for them ... well I'm no longer available to any of them now 🙅🏼‍♀️ !!!”

“I don't mind being alone,“ she continued, “and actually I'm tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa ... if you're rude to me then I'm done ... peace out ✌🏼 !!!”

Spears' father, James "Jamie" Spears, was recently suspended from the controversial conservatorship that gave him broad control over her finances and personal decisions for the past 13 years.

In her recent Instagram post, Spears took direct aim at her family, although she didn’t single out anyone by name.

“This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!!” she wrote. “I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ???”

She reposted part of that message in a follow-up Instagram post, inspiring one fan to comment, "ONLY SHE CAN QUOTE HERSELF THIS ICONICALLY."

Spears has been opening up a lot on social media lately. Earlier this month, she wrote an Instagram post that some fans thought contained a veiled message about an upcoming memoir by her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

"Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!" the singer wrote in the caption. "Option #1 … 'S---, I really don’t know' Option #2 … 'I really care what people think' !!!!' What do you guys think ????"

Spears also referenced the #FreeBritney movement in a recent tweet, thanking the social media campaigners who drew public attention to her fight to free herself from her father’s control.

“#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!” Spears wrote on Twitter. “I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it.”

Spears' father was removed from his daughter’s conservatorship in September, with an accountant, John Zabel, appointed as the new, temporary conservator of the singer’s finances. Spears also remains under the care of Jodi Montgomery, a conservator of person who deals with the singer’s non-financial matters. A hearing on Nov. 12 will determine whether Spears will be released from her personal and financial conservatorships altogether.