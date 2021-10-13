Did Britney Spears reveal how she feels about sister's book in new post?

Did Britney Spears just subtly address her sister's upcoming book?

One of the singer's recent Instagram posts has left fans wondering if she's trying to send a hidden message.

On Tuesday night, the 39-year-old posted a photo of herself rocking a bejeweled bodysuit and admitted that she's been posting a lot more than usual on social media lately.

"Yep …. I think I got carried away yesterday when I posted four times …. Oh well … this is me thinking about it … s--- …. I will be cool one day !!!! Psss sorry for the uncool participation," she wrote.

The pop star then filled her fans in on a project she's contemplating pursuing.

"Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!" she wrote.

Spears then put two possible titles up for discussion, writing "Option #1 … 'S---, I really don’t know' Option #2 … 'I really care what people think' !!!!' What do you guys think ????"

Many of the singer's followers couldn't help but wonder: Was she secretly throwing shade at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming memoir?

"Shots fired lookin at you JL," one wrote.

Another commented, "her trolling her sister is so savage. I am dying."

One fan also shared the following sentiment: "already outsold Jamie Lynn’s book."

On Monday, Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, shared the following post about her upcoming book, titled "Things I Should Have Said," which she said she was inspired to write after her daughter Maddie's near-fatal ATV accident in 2017.

"I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to," she wrote on Instagram.

In July, E! News reported the book was listed on retailer sites with the title “I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out,” a line referencing the older Spears' hit debut single "Baby One More Time." The singer's fans were naturally opposed to it since the sisters appear to have a rocky relationship. Soon after, Jamie Lynn's publisher, Worthy Publishing, issued the following statement on Instagram.

“We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family. Worthy is excited and honored to be collaborating with Jamie Lynn Spears on her as-yet-untitled memoir, scheduled for publication in January 2022," they wrote.

Spears' fans had their own ideas for a potential memoir, should the singer ever actually choose to write one.

"Option 3. She'll never be me," one suggested.

Another commented, "Stronger Than Yesterday (A Memoir)," referencing another lyric from one of her songs.

One fan referenced Spears' conservatorship and a lyric from one of her hit songs, writing "The title has to be 'overprotected'."

Over the summer, the younger Spears spoke out about her sister's well-publicized conservatorship battle and voiced her support for Spears in an Instagram video.

"I just want to take a second to address a few things. The only reason I hadn't before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do," she said. "But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feeI I need to say."

The following month, the 30-year-old revealed that she and her children were receiving "death threats" after she shared her video.

"Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children," she wrote in her Instagram story in July.

In September, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended Spears' father, James "Jamie" Spears, as her conservator and appointed a temporary conservator in his place. The case's next hearing is scheduled for November.