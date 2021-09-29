Judge removes Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

Britney Spears is finally free from her father's control.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled on Wednesday to suspend James “Jamie” Spears as pop star Britney Spears' conservator.

"The situation is not tenable...the situation is toxic," Penny said. "I believe suspension is in the best interest of the conservator."

Earlier this month, Spears' father filed a petition to end the controversial conservatorship after 13 years. His petition came after intense media scrutiny as well as Britney, 39, filing a request in March for him to resign as conservator and be replaced with a professional conservator.

Jamie Spears previously filed documents opposing John Zabel as his replacement, arguing that the certified public accountant “does not appear to have the background and experience required to take over” his daughter’s $60 million estate. Regardless, Zabel was appointed as a temporary conservator on Wednesday.

As part of Wednesday's ruling, Jamie Spears will have to hand over all records to the newly instated temporary conservator.

The pop star broke down in tears at a hearing in July, saying she was "extremely scared" of her father and saying the conservatorship has allowed her father to ruin her life by controlling every aspect of her behavior and work schedule.

She claimed the legal arrangement prevented her from getting married and having more children.

“Their goal was to make me feel crazy, and I’m not,” she said at the hearing. “And that’s not OK.”

Spears appears to be trying to move forward with her life, as she shared on Sept. 12 that she has gotten engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The elder Spears has been in control of the conservatorship since 2008 following a public breakdown by Britney. He has repeatedly denied accusations of abuse by his daughter in his role as conservator.

Britney's fans have spent years protesting the conservatorship in the #FreeBritney movement in the belief that her father was exploiting her. A pair of recent New York Times documentaries on Hulu and a separate documentary on Netflix have also examined her case in depth through court documents and interviews with former employees, friends and boyfriends of Spears.

Spears' lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, filed a supplement last week requesting Jamie Spears to be removed immediately even if Penny doesn't rule in favor of ending the conservatorship.

Rosengart also accused the elder Spears in a filing of profiting off the conservatorship and mismanaging her finances.

A tentative termination hearing has been set for December 31, though all parties present on Wednesday agreed it would likely be moved up.