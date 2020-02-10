Brad Pitt dedicates Oscar win to his kids in emotional speech: 'I adore you'

Brad Pitt has had a busy awards season, racking up wins for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and the BAFTAs — and on Sunday night, he added the ultimate trophy to his collection with an Oscar win.

But as the 56-year-old star explained onstage at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, his Academy Award for best supporting actor isn’t just for him. It’s for his children, too.

“This is for my kids, who color everything I do,” the actor said, referring to the six children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

As he choked back tears, he added, “I adore you.”

Angelina Jolie with children Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox at the special screening for "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" on February 25, 2019 in New York City. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

While it was clear that the children figured prominently in his mind during his big moment, they weren’t the only ones to get special mentions from the actor during his brief time at the podium. He also saluted “Once Upon a Time…” director Quentin Tarantino, as well as friend and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Tarantino, you are original, you are one of a kind — the film industry would be a much drier place without you, and I love the ethos you gave (my character) Cliff Booth: Look for the best in people, expect the worse, but look for the best,” he said. “Leo, I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view’s fantastic.”

Pitt said he was “gobsmacked” during his emotional speech, and that while he’s “not one to look back,” his win has made him do just that.

Brad Pitt hits the red carpet at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“I think of my folks taking me to the drive-in to see 'Butch and Sundance,' loading up my car and moving out here … all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way, to stand here now,” he said. “Once upon a time in Hollywood? Ain’t that the truth.”