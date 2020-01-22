Brad Pitt gushes about his 'lovely kids' in red carpet interview

Brad Pitt considers himself pretty lucky.

While on the red carpet before the SAG Awards on Sunday, the actor, 56, made rare mention of his six kids and how fortunate he feels about life.

“It’s a beautiful day here in L.A. We got it well, we got it really good,” he told PeopleTV.

He then made a quick reference to his children.

Brad Pitt with children Pax Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt in 2014. Robyn Beck / Getty Images

“I got friends, I got lovely kids, I like my coffee, I like my dogs. I’ve got no complaints,” he said.

Pitt, who won best supporting actor at the SAG Awards for his role in “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” has six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, including Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 13; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

Pitt and Jolie were together for 12 years and married for five before their divorce was finalized last year. They may have gone their separate ways, but Jolie said she hasn’t gone too far.

“I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now I'm having to base where their father chooses to live,” the "Maleficent" star told Harper’s Bazaar in the magazine's December/January issue.

While Pitt has won raves for his work in “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” — he’s also nominated for an Oscar — he has received more attention in recent weeks for his interactions with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2005.

Fans went wild after Pitt and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston reconnected at the SAG Awards. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The two reunited at the SAG Awards, sending the internet into a tizzy about whether they may get back together, even though the actor called her “a good friend” at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

While his love life may make for great fodder for the paparazzi, Pitt says he doesn't pay attention to any the media reports about him.

“I stopped reading all press about 2004,” he told The New York Times in December. “Not just reviews. I mean any magazine in the doctor’s office. Because some of it would bounce around like a rat in the skull. It would stay there, and it would inform some of my decisions and choices in work, in life, and I didn’t find any of it helpful.”