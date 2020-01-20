Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at the SAG Awards and the internet went crazy

For a moment backstage at Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was like it was the early 2000s and Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston still ruled Hollywood as a power couple.

The internet couldn't get enough as the couple, who were married from 2000-05, shared a hug and plenty of smiles after they both took home awards at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Fans were swooning after Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had a sweet moment together during the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Getty Images

Pitt, 56, won Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," joking that he has "gotta add this to my Tinder profile."

He also got a laugh from Aniston, 50, in the audience when describing his character in the movie, stunt double Cliff Booth.

Jennifer Aniston watching Brad Pitt's #SAGAwards acceptance speech 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SV2a7VIEfv — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 20, 2020

"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part,'' he said. "A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch, big."

What year is it again? Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared a sweet moment at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Getty Images for Turner

The internet could not get enough of the moments between the former A-list couple. Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA

Pitt was then captured smiling as he watched Aniston's acceptance speech backstage after she won Best Actress in a TV Drama for "The Morning Show."

Caught this pretty cool moment when Brad stopped and watched Jen win her Sag Award, he couldn’t stop smiling. @enews pic.twitter.com/uzLW79y1XG — Jason Kennedy (@JasonKennedy1) January 20, 2020

The genuine affection between the former power couple had the internet in full swoon.

Why every elder millennial in your life rn is in a glass case of emotion pic.twitter.com/lNF8kenrsd — Audrey Cleo Yap (@audreycleo) January 20, 2020

THIS BRAD AND JEN REUNION IS TOO MUCH TO HANDLE FOR A MONDAY. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/6yUQRixhEa — Liv Morris (@liviamorris) January 20, 2020

Me: Brad and Jen are mature adults who can be friends without the world freaking out every time they're in the same room together ok?



Me after seeing The Photo: do we call them Braniston or Anipitt — Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) January 20, 2020

Sunday night's encounter marked the latest cordial moment between the exes, as Aniston smirked at Pitt's speech at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month. Pitt was also asked by "Entertainment Tonight" ahead of the ceremony if he would welcome bumping into Aniston during the show.

"I'll run into Jen,'' he said. "She's a good friend."

Sunday night had fans thinking back to the days in 2000 when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were Hollywood's top power couple. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Pitt also joked that it would be the "second-most important reunion of her year," referring to her "Friends" reunion with the cast of the iconic show on Instagram in October and the never-ending rumors that they will reunite for a reboot of the show.

Pitt also was photographed attending Aniston's big bash for her 50th birthday last year.

It all has led to fans wondering if the two will ever get back together.

"That's hysterical,'' Aniston told Entertainment Tonight Sunday. "But what else are they going to talk about?"