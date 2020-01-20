Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at the SAG Awards and the internet went crazy

For a moment backstage at Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was like it was the early 2000s and Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston still ruled Hollywood as a power couple.
The internet couldn't get enough as the couple, who were married from 2000-05, shared a hug and plenty of smiles after they both took home awards at the ceremony in Los Angeles.
Pitt, 56, won Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," joking that he has "gotta add this to my Tinder profile."
He also got a laugh from Aniston, 50, in the audience when describing his character in the movie, stunt double Cliff Booth.
"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part,'' he said. "A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch, big."
Pitt was then captured smiling as he watched Aniston's acceptance speech backstage after she won Best Actress in a TV Drama for "The Morning Show."
The genuine affection between the former power couple had the internet in full swoon.
Sunday night's encounter marked the latest cordial moment between the exes, as Aniston smirked at Pitt's speech at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month. Pitt was also asked by "Entertainment Tonight" ahead of the ceremony if he would welcome bumping into Aniston during the show.
"I'll run into Jen,'' he said. "She's a good friend."
Pitt also joked that it would be the "second-most important reunion of her year," referring to her "Friends" reunion with the cast of the iconic show on Instagram in October and the never-ending rumors that they will reunite for a reboot of the show.
Pitt also was photographed attending Aniston's big bash for her 50th birthday last year.
It all has led to fans wondering if the two will ever get back together.
"That's hysterical,'' Aniston told Entertainment Tonight Sunday. "But what else are they going to talk about?"