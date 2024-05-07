Carley Fortune's third book, "This Summer Will Be Different," hits shelves on May 7, 2024, delivering another summer-set romance for her eager readers.

Fortune is the Toronto-based author of two other New York Times bestsellers: "Every Summer After" and "Meet Me at the Lake." Her romance novels take place in various sunny locations across Canada include Barry's Bay, Toronto and now, Prince Edward Island.

“I am not a winter person,” Fortune tells TODAY.com in an exclusive interview. "Because I start drafting in the fall and write my first draft throughout the winter, I really get to experience summer for a lot longer and immerse myself, whether it’s on the lake or an island or the beach.”

Fortune's third book was inspired by a trip she took to PEI years ago with a close friend. She says she went back to the island twice more and conducted interviews with local business owners and residents to ensure that she was accurately describing the landscape.

"As a journalist, the thought of getting something wrong is so scary," Fortune says, who previously oversaw the editorial team at Refinery29 Canada before she transitioned into a full-time career as an author.

Below, read an exclusive excerpt from "This Summer Will Be Different."

'This Summer Will Be Different' excerpt

I was sitting on a pile of faux-fur pillows in Bridget’s room, flipping through a fashion magazine I’d bought at the airport, when I heard the knock.

Tap, tap. Pause. Tap.

I froze.

“Lucy?” Felix called.

“I’m busy.”

“Can you let me in? I’d like to talk.”

I closed my eyes and pressed my fingers into the sockets. I didn’t want to talk. I wanted to return to yesterday afternoon, thank Felix for the oysters, and not have sex with him four times in the house my best friend grew up in.

He knocked again.

But I also didn’t want Bridget to catch her brother talking to me through the door, so I unlocked it and pulled him inside.

“You shouldn’t be here,” I hissed, letting go of his arm. “Bridget could have heard you.”

A loud Oooh-oooh-oooooh! rang from the bathroom.

“I think we’re safe,” he said, deadpan. “Next time don’t leave me standing in the hall. I used our secret knock.”

“We don’t have a secret knock.”

“We do.” Felix held my gaze while he rapped his knuckles on the door. Two soft taps, a pause, and then a third, louder one.

“Well we don’t need one.”

He took a step nearer.

Being this close to Felix was a bad idea. His fresh air smell was impossible to ignore. Even without touching him, I could feel the heat of his body. The rebellious swirl of hair above his eyebrow called to my fingers. I wanted to climb him. I wanted to plunder his mouth. I wanted to slide my tongue over his dimple and sink my teeth into his bottom lip. I stepped back.

“What are you doing?” I asked. “You’re not allowed to be in here. We’re not allowed to do this.”

His smile was as slow as molasses. “We’re not allowed?”

“No! I’m under strict instructions!”

He blinked at me, baffled.

“Bridget has rules.”

“Rules?”

“Yes. Rules. Three of them.” I technically hadn’t broken any, but there was no doubt in my mind sleeping with Felix would be frowned upon. To say the least.

“And they are?”

“Eat your weight in oysters.” I paused. I didn’t want to tell him all the rules. “And leave the city behind.”

Felix’s gaze was steady. Hypnotic. “You said there were three. What’s the third one, Lucy?”

“Bridget asked me not to fall in love with you. It was sort of a joke, but also not? She doesn’t want a repeat of what happened with…” I winced. “Well, you know. You were there.”

A shadow passed over Felix’s eyes like a rain cloud. “Got it.”

“Anyway,” I rushed on. “We don’t have to worry about that rule. Because that’s not what’s happening here—not that there’s anything happening here. I’m not anywhere close to falling in love with you. I don’t have any interest in starting a relationship. We just met and you’re OK, but…”

Felix’s grin returned, carefree. “I’m OK? Wow.” He ran his hand through his hair, laughing. I stared at his fingers. They were on me this morning. “You’ll be happy to know I didn’t come here to ravage you. I thought we should clear the air, so you don’t spend the next two weeks dodging me.”

“I wasn’t dodging you.”

He stared at me, one eyebrow arched.

“OK, maybe a little. Felix, we had sex!”

"More than once,” he said, eyes glimmering.