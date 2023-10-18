Serena Williams announces plans for 2 books — here are the details

Serena Williams is ready to open up to fans about her life on and off the tennis court.

On Oct. 18, Random House announced that the 42-year-old tennis great will pen two books about her life. In the books, Williams will reflect on her rise from humble beginnings to becoming a cultural icon who now inspires other young girls to accomplish their dreams.

The first book will be an “intimate memoir,” according to a press release. Williams will open up about growing up in Compton, California, before becoming a professional tennis player at just 14 years old. For the next two decades, Williams — who announced in August 2022 she was “evolving away from tennis”— went on to become one of the greatest and most inspiring athletes in the world.

She will also touch on her relationship with husband Alexis Ohanian, to whom she has been married since 2017, and their two daughters: 6-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who goes by her middle name, and Adira River Ohanian, whose birth was announced on Aug. 22.

“For so long, all I was focused on was winning, and I never sat down to look back and reflect on my life and career,” Williams said in a press release. “Over the last year I’ve really enjoyed taking the time with my growing family to celebrate my accomplishments and explore my other passions.”

As for the second book, Williams will mostly focus on her life off the tennis court. She will create a list of “rules for living” based on her philanthropic efforts and her work to support the next generation, particularly young, diverse girls.

Release dates have yet to be announced for the books.

Williams previously teamed up with sister Venus Williams and author Hilary Beard to publish their first book in 2005 called “Venus & Serena: Serving from the Hip: 10 Rules for Living, Loving, and Winning.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion then released her first solo autobiography in September 2009 called “On The Line” with author Daniel Paisner.

Her two upcoming books are Williams’ biggest projects since she revealed last year that she was walking away from her legendary tennis career.

In August 2022, she wrote about her “evolution” in a Vogue essay.

“I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she explained at the time.

She last competed at the 2022 U.S. Open, where her impressive career and impact on tennis were celebrated.