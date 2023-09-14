Read With Jenna's next chapter? A podcast!

Jenna Bush Hager announced Sept. 14 she is launching a weekly podcast featuring interviews with her version of rock stars: Authors.

The TODAY With Hoda and Jenna's new show features intimate conversations with some of her favorite authors like Judy Blume, R.L. Stine, Amor Towles and more.

"I'm so excited about the 'Read With Jenna' podcast. I love talking with authors — hearing about the inspirations for their books, their process, who they were as kids and who they are now," Jenna says. "I can't wait to bring their stories to as many listeners as possible."

Jenna's podcast will supplement Read With Jenna, her monthly book club, and will appeal to book lovers — whether or not they're familiar with the author featured.

“All of these conversations enrich the experience of reading. You don’t have to have read these books to listen to these conversations and feel inspired,” Jenna says. “And you’ll leave laughing, which I think is an important way to leave.”

The first two episodes of the "Read With Jenna" podcast premiere on Thursday, Sept. 21, and will feature authors Colleen Hoover and Javier Zamora.

Subsequent episodes will air weekly through the end of the year, and include interviews with Jerry Seinfield, Margaret Atwood, Kate DiCamillo and more.

"I've been inspired by all of these author stories, which are incredibly different," Jenna says. "We have Javier Zamora, who immigrated by himself at the age of 9 from El Salvador to the United States. We meet Jerry Seinfeld, who everybody knows, but it's also fun to hear who he is behind the comedian, who he is as a father, who he is as a person."

What the interviews have in common is that all have inspired Jenna "to be better, to read more and to recommend more books."

The 'Read With Jenna podcast's' guest and episode schedule

Jenna says that the first 14 episodes are just the beginning, as her list of dream interviews continues to grow. Here's who's on the lineup for 2023.