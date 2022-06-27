‘Goosebumps’ author reveals he never wanted to write the books

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

R.L. Stine has been giving readers goosebumps for 30 years, and helped kids develop a love for reading along the way. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager sits down with the beloved author to talk about the series literary impact, the personal connection he felt to his main characters and how he almost didn't write the books.June 27, 2022

R.L. Stine on 30 years of ‘Goosebumps’ and how he almost never wrote scary kids’ books

